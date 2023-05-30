Caregivers Corner: Unpaid caregivers, the backbone of support and sacrifice

The role of unpaid caregivers is becoming increasingly crucial worldwide, as countries grapple with shifting demographics and an aging population. These caregivers, often family members or close friends are the primary source of care and support for older adults globally. Even in countries known for well-established long-term care services, such as Australia, family members still provide 80% of the care for older people.

In the United States alone, approximately 53 million adults were served by unpaid caregivers in 2020. These caregivers offered care to adults or children with special needs, according to the National Alliance for Caregiving and AARP. Women constitute most unpaid caregivers, accounting for around 60% of the caregiving population. Annually, family caregivers in the United States contribute an estimated 37 billion hours of unpaid care, valued at approximately $470 billion. As the aging population in the United States continues to grow, the demand for unpaid caregivers is expected to rise. By 2030, it is projected that the country will have 82 million individuals aged 65 and older, further accentuating the need for caregiving support.

Challenges faced by caregivers

The economic impact of unpaid caregiving is substantial. However, unpaid caregivers face numerous challenges. The provision of care can be time-consuming, exhausting and emotionally taxing, affecting caregivers' physical and mental well-being, employment prospects, and social interactions with family and friends.

While progress has been made in recognizing and supporting caregivers through policies, there is a lack of global consistency and a need for a unified framework. Existing policies often prioritize the care recipient, leaving caregivers with limited support for their own needs. Even when supportive policies exist, caregivers may encounter difficulties in accessing and navigating them effectively.

The majority of existing policies fail to address the diverse needs of unpaid caregivers, which encompass financial, emotional, resource-related, educational, and social aspects. Financial needs relate to insufficient income and uncertain expenses associated with caregiving. Emotional needs arise from overwhelming tasks and challenges within relationships. Resource-related needs include mental health support, information on available community resources, and assistance with care-related activities. Educational needs entail acquiring knowledge about the care recipient's condition and specific caregiving tasks. Social needs involve recognition, awareness, and support for caregivers' social lives and connections.

Addressing well-being of caregivers

To ensure effective support for caregivers, a person-centered approach that holistically considers caregivers' well-being and enables them to thrive is essential. The focus should extend beyond alleviating burdens to promoting overall well-being and positive experiences for caregivers. The economic consequences of neglecting caregiver needs are significant, making it incredibly important for countries with a significant aging population to recognize their potential impact. Policymakers must strengthen and integrate existing resources, optimize laws and regulations, foster collaboration, and explore formal caregiving support programs and education.

Unpaid caregivers provide essential support and care to individuals who would otherwise require costly long-term care services. By assuming caregiving responsibilities themselves, families and friends help reduce the financial burden on governments and healthcare systems. The economic savings result from avoiding or minimizing expenditures on professional caregiving services, nursing homes, or assisted living facilities. Additionally, when unpaid caregivers take on the responsibility of caring for family members, it allows other family members to remain in the workforce. By avoiding the need to quit their jobs or reduce their working hours to provide care, individuals can continue contributing to the economy, earning income, and paying taxes. This sustained workforce participation leads to increased productivity and economic growth.

Unpaid caregivers' economic impact

Unpaid caregiving often involves purchasing goods and services that support the care recipient's needs. These can include medical supplies, assistive devices, home modifications, and transportation services, among others. These purchases contribute to the local economy and help sustain small businesses that provide such goods and services. The demand for caregiving services also creates employment opportunities in various sectors. As the need for formal caregiving programs and services grows, it leads to job creation in healthcare, home care, rehabilitation services, and related industries. This, in turn, stimulates economic activity and provides employment opportunities for individuals. The challenges and demands faced by unpaid caregivers often drive innovation in products, services, and technologies related to caregiving. This can lead to the development of new business opportunities and entrepreneurial ventures that cater to the needs of caregivers and care recipients. The resulting innovation and entrepreneurship contribute to economic growth and job creation.

Overall, unpaid caregiving has a substantial impact on economies worldwide by reducing healthcare costs, enabling workforce participation, supporting local businesses, creating employment opportunities, fostering community engagement, and driving innovation. Recognizing the economic value of unpaid caregiving is crucial for policymakers to develop supportive policies, programs, and services that address the needs of caregivers and maximize the positive economic impact they generate.

Caregivers, get connected with other caregivers for valuable support and resources. These resources are available at no charge: ABC11's Caregivers Corner Facebook group, access to Duke Health's 2022 virtual caregivers event, and this ABC11's Caregivers Corner website.