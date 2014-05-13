Contact ABC11

Got a news tip, story idea, or a question or comment for Eyewitness News?

Contact us by email:
News Tip (or use the form on this page)
iWitness (for photos and videos)
ABC11 I-Team
Troubleshooter

By phone:
Assignment Desk: (800) 672-9883
Troubleshooter: (919) 688-4357
I-Team (919) 687-2486
Closed Captioning: (919) 687-2310

Reporters and Anchors:
Read about and contact our reporters and anchors

Request a speaker or emcee for your event:
Speaker/Emcee request form


Local Advertisers:
Broadcast and Digital Sales Opportunities

Job Opportunities at ABC11:
View our current job openings
Learn about our investigative internships

Problems or questions:
Analog, Digital or HD TV reception
Closed Captioning questions
Report a typo

Station Locations:

Raleigh
319 Fayetteville Street
Suite 107
Raleigh, NC 27601
(919) 899-3600

Durham (Corporate Business Office)
411 Liberty Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 683-1111

Fayetteville
201 Hay Street
Suite 101B
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 323-5883

Departments:
President & General Manager
General Sales Manager
News Director
Digital Director
Director of Programming
Broadcast Engineering
Director of Community Affairs
Report a Typo
