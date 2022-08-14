Fayetteville & Cumberland County News

Scattered Showers & Storms Tomorrow
Some of the storms tomorrow will be strong, potentially severe, with damaging wind gusts.
Suspect arrested in Fayetteville death investigation
Suspect arrested in Maryland in connection with Fayetteville homicide
Fayetteville homicide suspect stole gun from family member, police say
Salon owner warns about scammer posing as hair stylist
'Success is everywhere': Area HBCUs see continued enrollment growth
Man found dead, investigation underway in Fayetteville
More Stories
New Fayetteville city council sworn in at inauguration ceremony
Area schools prep for new year amid scores of teacher vacancies
Cumberland County hosting free vaccine clinics for back-to-school
Residents to weigh in on $97M bond package to transform Fayetteville
Fort Bragg name change has $6M tab: Report
1 person seriously injured in Cumberland county single car crash
1 dead in Cumberland County Motorcycle Crash, I-95 reopened
HVAC problems force thousands of Fort Bragg soldiers to relocate
Isolated storms possible, heat and humidity persist into weekend
2 people hurt in separate shootings in Fayetteville
Multiple barracks fail to meet HVAC standards at Fort Bragg
Pine Forest HS coaches explain cautions taken for athletes in the heat
Show More
Show Fewer
More Stories
Suspect arrested in Fayetteville death investigation
Suspect arrested in Maryland in connection with Fayetteville homicide
Fayetteville homicide suspect stole gun from family member, police say
Salon owner warns about scammer posing as hair stylist
'Success is everywhere': Area HBCUs see continued enrollment growth
Man found dead, investigation underway in Fayetteville
New Fayetteville city council sworn in at inauguration ceremony
Area schools prep for new year amid scores of teacher vacancies
Cumberland County hosting free vaccine clinics for back-to-school
Residents to weigh in on $97M bond package to transform Fayetteville
Fort Bragg name change has $6M tab: Report
1 person seriously injured in Cumberland county single car crash
1 dead in Cumberland County Motorcycle Crash, I-95 reopened
HVAC problems force thousands of Fort Bragg soldiers to relocate
Isolated storms possible, heat and humidity persist into weekend
2 people hurt in separate shootings in Fayetteville
Multiple barracks fail to meet HVAC standards at Fort Bragg
Pine Forest HS coaches explain cautions taken for athletes in the heat
Show More
Show Fewer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates