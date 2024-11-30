Woman in charge of church's white flag shelter was once herself homeless: 'Just want to give back'

Mother of three who was once homeless, now serves as director of shelter operations at the same Cumberland County church that helped her get back on her feet.

Mother of three who was once homeless, now serves as director of shelter operations at the same Cumberland County church that helped her get back on her feet.

Mother of three who was once homeless, now serves as director of shelter operations at the same Cumberland County church that helped her get back on her feet.

Mother of three who was once homeless, now serves as director of shelter operations at the same Cumberland County church that helped her get back on her feet.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County is opening up some of its twelve warming centers and its white flag shelter for those needing refuge from the freezing temperatures this weekend.

The county's partnering white flag shelter--the Cornerstone Christian Empowerment Center Church--wants those living on the street to know that their doors are wide open.

Thejuanita Bryant says it fills her heart to help provide shelter to those who need refuge from the freezing cold these days.

"I have been homeless at one point, so I know what it is to live out on the streets."

Bryant, a mother of three, says she fell on hard times back in 2014 and didn't have a place to stay. But with the help of her church community at Cornerstone Christian Empowerment Center, she got back onto her feet. Now she directs the church's white flag shelter operation with Cumberland County.

"Someone helped me, so I just want to give back because everyone needs help," Bryant said.

Fifty cots are packed throughout the church. The church also says it's serving breakfast and lunch and will be handing out bags of toiletries. They'll also have mental health professionals on standby.

"When they come in, first of all, we want them to know that they are in a non-judgmental zone," said Bishop Bennie L. Bryant Jr. of Cornerstone. "We want them to feel the love and hopefully that will serve as an initial contact just for them to to open up..."

The church says they've helped get six people off the street since serving as a white flag shelter last year. They hope this weekend will launch a new wave of success stories.

"We're all about love, caring for the community," Thejuanita Bryant said. "Any way we can help out."

Available shelters and warming centers

Cornerstone Christian Empowerment CenterLocation: 111 N. Bragg Blvd., Spring Lake Hours: 6 p.m. - 8 a.m. *Intake from 5:30 - 9 p.m.

Warming CenterFayetteville Area System of Transit (FAST) LobbyLocation: 505 Franklin St.

Warming Centers that will reopen on Dec. 2:ALL 8 Cumberland County Public Libraries

Cumberland County Department of Public Health First Floor LobbyLocation: 1235 Ramsey St.