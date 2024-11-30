As temperatures fall sharply, White flag shelters, warming centers open in Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- For the first time this fall, White Flag Shelters are in effect in Raleigh.

"I say this every year and I can't overexaggerate it. It's a life and death situation," said Pastor Vance Haywood, who serves at St. John's Metropolitan Community Church in Raleigh.

Haywood, along with staff and volunteers, have prepared 170 beds at the men's shelter on West Cabarrus Street, with another 82 beds set up at First Baptist Church.

"The first two years we did this, we had roughly 100, 120 people every night. Last year, at all of the white flag shelters we are operating, we had roughly 600 people every single night. We expect to see those same types of numbers again," said Haywood.

White Flag Shelters in Raleigh will be in effect this weekend from 7 PM to 7 AM. During the week, they will operate from 5 PM to 8 AM. Based off current forecasts, Haywood they will be open through Wednesday.

Volunteer opportunities are available, and Haywood notes they are accepting donations.

"Socks are always needed, toboggans, any type of winter weather gear because when folks leave here in the morning, they still need things to help keep them warm and safe. Hand warmers are absolutely necessary, a necessity every single year," said Haywood.

According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, between 2019 and 2023, the number of people who entered emergency shelter for the first time increased by more than 23%.

"It's a lot of sick, elderly people, disabled people like broken limbs, wheelchairs, walkers. I think around the city, people just quickly dismiss those situations and just say, hey, they're homeless. They didn't do what's right in life. But I mean, some people need to be afforded a chance of some help," said Frank Jones, who utilizes the shelter.

SEE ALSO | Applications for NC heating bill assistance program open in December

He's formerly incarcerated and believes more can be done to assist those transitioning back into society.

"I'm going through a tough time. I haven't been through such a situation like this since (I was) in my twenties. I'm 45 years old, I'm struggling," Jones said.

In January, Governor Roy Cooper signed Executive Order 303 to improve re-entry for formerly incarcerated individuals. The Governor's Office and NC Department of Adult Correction has since released a Strategic Plan, called "Reentry 2030" listing goals such as increasing educational programs and participation as well as improving economic mobility.

"I would love to see more job training and mental health care," said Jones.

SEE ALSO | Woman, church providing a warm place for homeless during bitter cold in Cumberland County