Motorcyclist killed in crash near All American Freeway in Fayetteville

Saturday, April 12, 2025 11:24PM
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle in Fayetteville on Saturday.

Police said the crash happened near Santa Fe Drive and All-American Freeway just after 3 p.m.

The motorcyclist, L.H. Little Jr., was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene after the crash and is cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Specialist C. Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org, or through the free "P3 Tips" app available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

