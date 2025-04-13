2 men arrested in connection with attempted murder of deputy in Franklin County

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men are facing multiple charges in connection with the attempted murder of a Franklin County deputy.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Kevin White, a manhunt on Saturday in Louisburg led to the arrest of 19-year-old Thurman Henderson.

Court documents obtained by ABC11 show that Henderson has been charged with felony accessory after the fact, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver marijuana, felony possession of cocaine, flee/elude arrest, and resisting public officer.

Deputies said they also arrested 18-year-old Malachi Taylor. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver marijuana, and felony possession of cocaine.

Both Taylor and Henderson are being held in the Franklin County Jail under no bond.