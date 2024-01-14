White flag shelters open in Cumberland, Orange counties as temperatures drop below freezing

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A white flag shelter open in communities in Orange and Cumberland counties as temperatures dip below freezing.

Overnight temperatures are expected to be below-freezing throughout the rest of the week.

In Orange County, white flag shelters are available through April when temperatures drop below 32 degrees.

Anyone in need of shelter can go to the Southern Human Services Center at 2501 Homestead Road in Chapel Hill. Officials said walk-ins are accepted and cots, blankets, and snacks are provided.

Two additional shelters are available at the Inter-Faith Council for Social Services in Chapel Hill. One shelter for men is located at 1315 MLK Jr Boulevard and the other for women is located at 2505 Homestead Road. Anyone needing shelter at the facilities will need to reserve a spot.

For more information on places available in Orange County visit here.

Several shelters are also open in Cumberland County for people looking to escape the cold.

True Vine Ministries on Morganton Road in Fayetteville will open a White Flag shelter overnight Saturday from 6 p.m. until 7 a.m. Sunday. Dinner and breakfast will be provided. For more information about the True Vine Shelter, go to truevinenc.com/white-flag-shelter.

The Cornerstone Christian Empowerment Center located on North Bragg Boulevard has also opened its white flag shelter from 6 p.m. Saturday until 8 a.m.

For more information about Cornerstone Christian Empowerment Center, call 910-494-2715 or email treyct5@gmail.com.

