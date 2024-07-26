A Place At The Table launches food truck in Raleigh: Travelin' Table

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Popular Raleigh nonprofit and pay-what-you-can restaurant, A Place At The Table, is celebrating a milestone with the addition of a food truck.

The Travelin' Table will now take the restaurant's mission and menu on the road.

"A Place at the Table has been open for almost seven years, which is unreal," explained restaurant founder, Maggie Kane.

"And now, we just know that we have been living our mission in the cafe, we've expanded the cafe over the years. So what more can we do in this community? And it's to launch The Travelin' Table.

We know that not everyone can come to A Place at the Table in downtown Raleigh, but the truck will come to you," Kane added.

The Travelin' Table will carry similar items from the cafe and is already planning to partner with several Triangle nonprofits.

"We will be working with the Boys and Girls Club of Zebulon to start, which we're really pumped about," Kane said.

"And, we'll just be taking our pay-what-you-can mission on wheels."

The truck will also be available to book for private parties in October.

"The Travelin' Table will be out in the world doing corporate events, catering events, parties," Kane said. "We're grateful for all our sponsors and for so many other folks that made this possible. We couldn't be here without so many awesome people who continue to support us, continue to show up, continue to support A Place at the Table's mission."

The truck is sponsored by Wake County, Townebank, Jimmy Carroll Foundation, Smithfield, First Horizon Advisors, The Davila Family, International Farming, Sears Foundation, and Thompson Gas.