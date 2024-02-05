'Ripe for Revival' and 'Seat at the Table' get grants from Goodwill to expand serving the community

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Goodwill Industries of Eastern North Carolina is helping nonprofits in our region by awarding one million dollars in grants.

Two of the organizations in the Triangle will use the grants to increase access to food for people in need. The group 'Seat At the Table' is a pay what you can café in Raleigh. Maggie Kane the founder says they went from feeding 50 people before the pandemic to more than 150 people a day.

Their mission is to build a community and provide good food to everyone regardless of their economic background.

"I think all of us know how expensive life has gotten," said Maggie Kane, Seat At the Table. "The economy has crushed a lot of people you go to the store and milk is no longer two dollars. We see that every day in the café There is so much more food insecurity and I don't see that going away anytime soon."

'Ripe for Revival' has a similar goal ---to provide a sense of belonging. They want to revive communities through food ---using these 'pay what you can' mobile market on wheels. And they also help farmers utilize all their crops and prevent waste. "There is nothing greater than to love and serve people through food,' said Will Kornegay, Ripe For Revival. "And to show people that being a light can actually be contagious and can be a catalyst for change.

Both organizations have some big plans for this year. 'Ripe For Revival' will add six more trailers serving more than 40 counties. 'A Place at the Table" will launch a food truck thanks to Goodwill's donation. Both groups are open to volunteers and donations.