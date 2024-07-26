Chapel Hill girl gets on stage, receives Taylor Swift's hat during Eras Tour stop in Germany

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Taylor Swift fan from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, lived out her dream and went viral during Swift's Era's tour in Hamburg, Germany, on July 23.

Lucia Hugelmeyer, 9, was in Italy with her family for her 17-year-old sister's lacrosse team. They made a last-minute decision to attend Swift's concert in Germany.

It turned out to be a decision Hugelmeyer will never forget.

She was picked from the crowd to go on stage and receive Taylor Swift's hat during the entertainer's hit song "22." The hat gift is a staple at Swift's concerts, but Hugelmeyer never imagined she'd be picked to be part of it.

"I think that was the happiest moment I think I've ever been in my life!" Hugelmeyer said. "It was just magical. It was a dream."

Lucia's mom, Alexis, said her daughter didn't know about the tickets until just before the show.

"Tickets were so much more affordable here, that we were able to get floor seats," Alexis Hugelmeyer said of Europe. "So, we just took the train to Hamburg. Because she's 9, we couldn't see very well. So we were standing at the back, and there was like a ton of room. We could dance and spread out, and there were so many other fans, and they were trading bracelets, and it was just room, and she could see the stage. So, that's kind of where we were hanging out. And, then the person who took her up on stage saw her dancing, and just kind of asked her if she wanted to go up on stage, and that was kind of when we realized what was happening."

Lucia's interaction with Swift went viral on TikTok with many commenting on her pure joy and passionate dance moves as the two embraced. Lucia gave Swift a friendship bracelet and Swift said, "I love you" to her before placing the signed fedora on her head.

Lucia said she wants to be a professional dancer when she is older. She takes lessons at Renner Dance Co. in Chapel Hill. She's inspired to reach for her dreams after her lucky interaction with Swift.

Alexis said this was Lucia's first concert, which only made the moment even more special.

Taylor Swift even shared a picture of her meeting Lucia on Instagram.

"Everyone is just so genuinely happy for her. It's so heartwarming," Alicia said.