Newly installed windows immediately sent energy bill through the roof for Willow Spring homeowner

WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (WTVD) -- A home improvement job left a Triangle man with problems.

Devin Terry had all new windows installed in his Willow Spring home. Shortly after the installation, he became frustrated with the job because it didn't give him the results he was expecting.

"The sashes right here, you can feel the air coming through right here, and you can hear, hear how loud, your camera can probably hear how loud the windows are," he said to Troubleshooter Diane Wilson.

Terry said he noticed the noise and outside air coming in soon after he had the windows installed by Lowes.

"Then I started to see my energy bill going up and I noticed it went up dramatically, like double. I was like, well, something's got to be wrong."

Terry said Lowe's did send someone out to look at his issue. He said he was told, "The window sashes aren't correct. They're a manufactured defect. So when the windows come together up and down, you can see daylight down in there and he showed me. So he took pictures of all the faulty windows and sent them in his full report back to Lowe's. And (I) didn't hear squat, didn't hear squat, didn't hear squat."

Terry said he was promised a fix but when it didn't happen, he called Diane Wilson.

"I'm getting nowhere so that's when I called you, Diane, and asked you guys for some help."

Wilson reached out to Lowes, it did take a few weeks, but Terry eventually got results.

Lowe's provided this statement: "The satisfaction of our customers is Lowe's top priority, and we value Mr. Terry as a customer. His replacement window sashes have been installed, and he has confirmed that all work was completed to his satisfaction."

Terry said he's happy with how Lowe's resolved his case.

When it comes to any home improvement job, as soon as you notice a problem, report and document it right away. Take pictures and videos of the issues to support your case.