Home solar panel retrofit fails for years, drains money from NC couple until Troubleshooter steps in

Imagine shelling out more than $60,000 to go solar, but after a few years never seeing any savings.

Imagine shelling out more than $60,000 to go solar, but after a few years never seeing any savings.

Imagine shelling out more than $60,000 to go solar, but after a few years never seeing any savings.

Imagine shelling out more than $60,000 to go solar, but after a few years never seeing any savings.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Imagine shelling out more than $60,000 to go solar, but after a few years never seeing any savings.

That's exactly what happened for ABC11 viewers Robert and Leatha Batts.

"It's been very stressful, very stressful," Leatha said.

The Batts signed a contract with Sunpro Solar in 2020 to install solar panels and two batteries at their home near Goldsboro. The total price for the system was more than $60,000.

"It was supposed to be a whole home battery backup system, whereas the panels would generate the energy and we would be able to store the energy as well with the batteries," Robert said.

Unfortunately, there were problems from the start.

SEE ALSO | Quest to go solar leaves Holly Springs couple with year of headaches

Following a $47,000 solar system install on a Holly Springs home, the company ghosted -- leaving the couple with a big bill and no green energy.

Multiple technicians were sent to their home. None of them could make the system work. The problems persisted even after ADT Solar acquired Sunpro Solar in 2021.

"Technicians kept coming out and they couldn't figure out what to do," Robert said.

He said more panels were added to his system at no cost to him, and the system appeared to work for a little while. Then, there was a problem with his battery system.

"When my lights went out and I had bought those and Enphase batteries, I was supposed to still have power, but I didn't," Robert said.

That forced him to make more calls and send more emails, but he still couldn't get the system to work the way it was advertised.

"I didn't know what to do. I just need some help. I need somebody to help me because for me to continue to pay $400 a month for a system that is not working, I don't understand the fairness in that," Robert said to Troubleshooter Diane Wilson.

SEE ALSO | Chance customers with solar panel problems get money back, company reveals in bankruptcy court

A North Carolina solar power company now bankrupt following several complaints to the ABC11 Troubleshooter had a Chapter 7 hearing Wednesday.

Wilson reached ADT Solar, who said it would have a team look into it.

"(ADT Solar) started calling me and they wanted to come out and see if they could get things up and running," Robert said.

ADT worked directly with the Batts. It took some time, but Robert said the solar system and batteries eventually started working correctly. Now, his electric bill is lower and he's happy.

Robert said he reached a settlement with ADT Solar, but we do not know the details. Wilson did reach out to ADT for comment, but they did not get back to us.

According to ADT's website, ADT Solar is no longer accepting new customers but states their commitment to supporting existing customers remains unwavering.