Landlord files claims with home warranty for busted appliances, gets runaround: 'I kept calling'

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County landlord says she dealt with broken appliances for months in her rental despite having a home warranty.

From a refrigerator not cooling, to a washing machine not working, these are two problems Uzo Igweze filed claims with her home warranty company, Cinch Home Services. She says Cinch did send out technicians to look at the appliances, "When the person came out, they took a look at it and said, well, you know, it's not cooling and it requires replacement.

As for the washing machine, she says she was told it could be repaired, but no word on when that repair would happen.

"They kept giving me the runaround. First of all, the home warranty I call the home warranty company, and they say call the contractor. We already told the contractor what to do. I get in touch with the contractor. The contractor says, well, it's with your home warranty company. So it's been a whole hullabaloo, Igweze adds.

She says that months after filing the claims, she was still waiting for results. She told ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson,"I kept calling and just calling. You know what? I had no other choice but to get in touch with you guys."

Wilson got in touch with Cinch, and a representative said the refrigerator repair was delayed for several weeks due to incorrect contact information provided by the customer, and that while multiple repairs were successfully made, the unit still had issues.

After our involvement, Cinch replaced the refrigerator. Regarding the washing machine, Cinch says the repair was delayed for several weeks due to back-ordered parts. Instead of waiting for the parts, Cinch provided a check to cover the value of the washing machine. Igweze says she is very happy with both of Cinch's actions and thanks ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson.

"Thank you so much, I received my check in the mail. That's something. Thank you so much. Like, you know what, I couldn't have done this without you guys because I was losing my mind."

When it comes to home warranties, the key is to file a claim right away and keep documentation of each step. Read the contract to understand the small print of what is and isn't covered. At times, you will have to wait for repairs depending on parts availability.

