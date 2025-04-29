I-40 east closed near I-95 due to tractor-trailer crash

The road is expected to reopen by 10 a.m.

The road is expected to reopen by 10 a.m.

The road is expected to reopen by 10 a.m.

The road is expected to reopen by 10 a.m.

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- All lanes of I-40 east are closed near exit 355, NC 403, near Newton Grove, due to a tractor-trailer crash.

The road is expected to reopen by 10 a.m.

In total, 5 vehicles were involved in the crash. A UPS tractor-trailer, 2 tanker trucks, a bread truck, and a pickup truck.

The conditions of the drivers have not been released at this time.

Chopper 11 arrived on the scene to show crews spraying foam all over the roadway in what could be a long cleanup process.

Traffic has come to a complete standstill.