DMV lines in Triangle area grow as REAL ID deadline looms

Eyewitness News spoke to people waiting in line at a Durham DMV to get a REAL ID.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- With the REAL ID deadline fast approaching, DMV lines in North Carolina are long.

Starting May 7, federal agencies will start to require a REAL ID, U.S. passport or another federally-approved identification to board commercial flights and enter federal buildings. You may remember the deadline being pushed back multiple times by the Department of Homeland Security.

This is an effort by the federal government to make driver's licenses and ID cards more reliable, accurate and standardized. REAL IDs either have a gold or black star on top depending on the state.

Driver's licenses and IDs without a star will be noted "Not for Federal Purposes."

REAL ID 'Not for Federal Purposes' version

Many NC drivers license offices have expanded their service hours, and the DMV's summer Saturday walk-in service is also returning, beginning June 7.

Eyewitness News asked Tracey Jones, who was among the many waiting in line at a Durham DMV Monday morning, her thoughts on the change.

"I'm not a fan of it because if I have my driver's license, why do I still need a real I.D. to identify myself?" Jones said. "I'm already identified when I receive a valid North Carolina driver's license. I think that should be enough,"

Jones, who ended up waiting about three hours, added: "The line is long, but everybody is in good spirits."

For a list of the requirements to get a REAL ID, click here.