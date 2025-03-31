NC REAL ID deadline is May 7. Here's how it could impact domestic air travel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The REAL ID deadline is fast approaching and that could impact air travel for some people looking to fly domestically.

You may remember the deadline being pushed back multiple times by the Department of Homeland Security.

Starting May 7, federal agencies will start to require a REAL ID, U.S. passport or another federally-approved identification to board commercial flights and enter federal buildings. This is apart of the REAL ID Act.

N.C. REAL ID is a driver license that is just like a traditional license or ID but has a star at the top. Driver licenses and IDs without a star will be noted "Not for Federal Purposes."

North Carolinians will not need a REAL ID driver license or identification card to drive, vote, or apply/receive federal benefits.

For a list of the requirements to get a REAL ID click here.

