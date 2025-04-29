NC lawmakers will discuss House Bill 318, expands authorities cooperation with ICE

Some big changes are coming to law enforcement across the state due to a new immigration law.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a jammed-packed agenda Tuesday for North Carolina lawmakers.

The most talked about is House Bill 318.

HB 318, known as the Criminal Illegal Alien Enforcement Act, would expand on existing legislation, specifically House Bill 10, which requires NC sheriff offices to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

It would expand the list of charged offenses that would require law enforcement to verify an inmate's citizenship status to include all felonies, Class A-1 misdemeanors and charges of driving while impaired.

If the bill passes, it will take effect in October.

Other items on agenda

HB 96 and HB 506 would allow the state pension plan to invest into cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. It would allocate up to five percent of the balance of certain pension funds to crypto assets.

HB 368 aims to change the child restraint law by using both height and weight instead of just weight to decide when kids need to be in car seats.

The House convenes at 11 a.m.

