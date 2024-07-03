Airbnb guest evicted more than a month after refusing to leave Durham home

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Airbnb guest who refused to leave a Durham home more than a month ago has now been evicted.

Durham County Sheriff's Office served the Airbnb guest an eviction notice Wednesday morning.

ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson broke this story back in June. She spoke with the property owner who said the Airbnb guest booked a long term stay from October 25, 2023 through May 24, 2024. However, when May came and went, the guest refused to leave.

The Airbnb host, Farzana Rahman, had to take the guest to court to try and get them out.

"I want them out. I don't know if they have vandalized the place or not, no idea. We will only find out when they leave," she said back in June.

A months-long Airbnb rental has become a nightmare for the host, because the renters refuse to leave.

After multiple attempts and various legal processes, it all came down to a court hearing in Durham County. For that hearing, Rahman showed up but the guest did not, so the judge sided with Rahman and ordered the eviction.

"No one should have to go through this. You would expect that people would understand rules and follow them, but it's just not the case in this instance," Rahman's assistant Jane Miller said Wednesday.

Miller was at the property when deputies arrived to serve the eviction notice on June 3.

"The guest was very polite when the police were here. She was obviously flustered and trying to get as much as she could out within those 10 minutes, but really, there's no excuse for this kind of behavior," Miller said.

The locks on the property have now been changed and Rahman and Miller hope this ordeal is finally over.

ABC11 has not heard back from Airbnb since the eviction, but in our previous reporting the company said that it was working to make sure the host received compensation for the extra nights the guest stayed as well as any damages or additional cleanings needed.

