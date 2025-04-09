Wiley Nickel announces campaign for U.S. Senate in North Carolina

Nickel defeated Bo Hines in a 2022 race that was seen as a key win for Democrats as they fought to keep control of the House.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Former congressman Wiley Nickel announced that he will be running for U.S. Senate in 2026 for the state of North Carolina.

Nickel would be going against Republican Thom Tillis who is up for re-election next year.

After serving two terms in the North Carolina State Senate, Nickel ran for Congress in 2022 and won.

He later announced he would not run for reelection in his district after the state maps were changed before the 2024 election.

"Donald Trump is shredding our constitution and billionaires are cutting Medicare, dismantling FEMA, and taking a sledgehammer to our education system. It's happening right now, and Thom Tillis is cheering them on. North Carolinians are struggling with rising costs, low wages, and a Senator who cares more about his own career than helping them. I can't sit on the sidelines and watch it happen," said Nickel.

"I'm running for the US Senate because it's time for a new generation of leaders in Washington with a fresh vision and a whole lot of fight in them."

