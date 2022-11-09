Hines, Nickel in one of most-watched congressional races

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of the state's most competitive election battles is the race for U.S. House District 13.

Democrat Wiley Nickel is facing Republican Bo Hines.

Hines, a 27-year-old newcomer to politics, is running on the America First conservative agenda.

Hines, a Republican, received a big endorsement from former President Donald Trump. House Minority Speaker Kevin McCarthy also visited Wake County in August to support Hines' bid for Congress.

On the campaign trail, Hines has addressed several issues but inflation is high on the list. He blames the current state of the economy on government overspending and a failed Biden administration

Hines has faced heat about his age and lack of experience in the political arena. But supporters see it as a good thing to bring in new people and get away from career politicians

Hines' agenda also includes implementing term limits for members of Congress and securing infrastructure funding for the state.

"We're very excited about the turnout across the district it shows voters are very enthusiastic to get out and really have their voices heard today and let the country know that Joe Biden's inflation, runaway economy, poor economic policies just isn't right for the 13th district," said Rob Burgess, Hines' senior adviser. "I'm really excited to see these election-day votes come in right now."

Unlike Hines, Nickel has experience as a lawmaker.

The North Carolina state senator hopes to become a U.S. Congressman

Nickel took to social media on Tuesday morning, encouraging voters to cast their ballots.

The Cary attorney has served two terms as a state senator, where he's touted his involvement with adding nurses to public schools and expanding rural broadband.

The Democrat is hoping to get back to Washington where he previously worked as a White House staffer, including with the Obama administration.

He says if elected, federal abortion protections are the first policy he hopes to pass.

He is also prioritizing improving inflation with a 30-point inflation action plan that he said he believes will garner bipartisan solutions.

Throughout his campaign, Nickel has tried to target independent and moderate voters.