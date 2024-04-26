Lee County man arrested, charged with human trafficking after attempting to purchase 9-year-old

LEE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Lee County man is facing several charges after deputies said he attempted to purchase a 9-year-old.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said deputies were investigating 50-year-old Joseph Jay Vieu with the assistance of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office after he attempted to purchase a child.

The sheriff's office then executed a search warrant on Thursday at a home in the 1300 block of Post Office Road in Sanford.

"I have no words to describe this type of behavior," said Lee County Sheriff Brian Estes, "I would like to thank the investigators involved with this case and I pray for justice."

Vieu was arrested and charged with two counts of human trafficking of a child victim and two counts of solicitation of prostitution of a minor.

He was being held with no bond.

The incident remains under investigation.