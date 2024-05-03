Hot, sunny week gives way to cloudy, possibly wet weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's been a beautiful week in central North Carolina, but now as many of us look to the weekend, rain is moving into the region.

Temperatures will again reach into the 90s Friday, but a cool off is in store for the weekend with highs maybe touching 80.

Clouds and scattered rain showers will keep those temperatures down. There are no severe weather concerns but Saturday and Sunday each have around a 50-60% chance for rain.

At 9 a.m. Saturday, you can expect temperatures in the upper 60s with a low chance of rain. By 2 p.m. the rain chance hasn't changed but temperatures will be up near 80.

Saturday evening brings with it the higher chance for rain showers. Starting around 5 or 6 p.m. the chance for rain increases and lingers until midnight when chances dip down again.

There could still be some scattered showers during the overnight hours into Sunday. Daybreak Sunday through early afternoon brings another elevated chance for rain.

In total, the rain should not exceed 1 inch. So don't expect a washout, but also don't be surprised if you get caught in a shower or two.

Next week remains a mixed bag. Another disturbance will move through the region and lead to scattered showers and storms Monday.

By Tuesday, high pressure will settle off of the Southeast U.S. coast, but a few spotty showers and isolated storms are still possible Tuesday.

Wednesday looks to be the hottest day of the coming week as high pressure peaks. The heat could get into the 90s but it likely will not be hot enough to break the record of 95 set back in 1940.

The next front starts to move in Thursday afternoon. Highs that day will be in the low 90s, but cooling thunderstorms could arrive during the evening and night.