Pfizer shutting down operations at 2 NC facilities; more than 200 losing jobs

Jobs will be cut at the facilities located in Rocky Mount and Sanford.

Jobs will be cut at the facilities located in Rocky Mount and Sanford.

Jobs will be cut at the facilities located in Rocky Mount and Sanford.

Jobs will be cut at the facilities located in Rocky Mount and Sanford.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Pfizer will close operations at two manufacturing facilities putting more than 200 people out of work.

Certain operations will end at the Rocky Mount facility at 4285 North Wesleyan Boulevard and the Sanford facility on Oak Park Road.

A total of 210 people will lose their jobs due to the facilities shutting down.

The Rocky Mount plant recently reopened after tornado damage in July of 2023.

That tornado injured 16 people and destroyed numerous homes and buildings.