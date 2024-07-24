275 new jobs to Wilson County as pet healthcare company announces plans for manufacturing plant

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pet healthcare company announced it would build a new manufacturing plant in Wilson County.

IDEXX Laboratories plans to invest $147 million and create 275 jobs.

The company is headquartered in Westbrook, Maine. It makes products designed to improve the health and well-being of pets, people and livestock.

The future plant in Wilson County will produce veterinary diagnostic products.

"Our region is seeing great momentum in economic development, and we're excited to welcome these new jobs to Wilson County," said N.C. Senator Buck Newton. "IDEXX's decision to locate operations in our region shows people around the world that we're the perfect location for tomorrow's global industries."

Wages for the new jobs in Wilson County will vary depending on the position, but IDEXX said the average salary will be $65,873, which is more than $13,000 more than the average salary in Wilson County.