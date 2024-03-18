400 new jobs coming to Wilson County with creation of pharmaceutical plant

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new production facility in Wilson County will bring 400 new jobs to the area.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday that SCHOTT Pharma USA would be building the new facility and investing $371 million in the region.

"SCHOTT's decision to select our state for this important project shows once again that North Carolina is a global leader for biotechnology and life sciences," Cooper said. "From our expertise in biomanufacturing to the proven education and training systems that are critical for workforce development, global companies recognize North Carolina's clear advantages as a place to do business."

"After conducting a nationwide search for a site that would give a campus-like option, Wilson County was chosen as a primary location to support our growth in the U.S.," Christopher Cassidy, President of SCHOTT North America, said. "The local talent pool combined with the proximity to the Research Triangle area, which hosts numerous universities, pharma companies, and research institutions, are ideal factors for the future operation of the company."

SCHOTT Pharma creates storage and delivery systems for the pharmaceutical industry. The German company already has six manufacturing facilities and a corporate headquarters in the United States. It has also operated in the states for more than 60 years.

The company said the future Wilson County plant will be its first in the United States to create "high-performance, pre-fillable polymer syringes." It will also manufacture pre-fillable glass syringes.

Both products will help in the delivery and storage of medicines such as mRNA vaccines.

The jobs at the facility will have a wide variance in salary. However, the company estimates the average salary for the new jobs will be $57,868, which is approximately $5,000 more than the current average wage in Wilson County.