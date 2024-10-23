From gas to electric: Raleigh leads revolution to combat climate change

Cities across the nation are switching over to electric vehicles faster than ever to combat climate change, and the City of Raleigh was a trailblazer in the movement.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cities across the nation are switching over to electric vehicles faster than ever to combat climate change, and the City of Raleigh was a trailblazer in the movement.

In 2009, Raleigh was the first of three U.S. cities to pilot an EV program. The city is now looking to expand it in a big way.

Raleigh, which has been named a Bloomberg Sustainable City, is working to electrify about 2,500 vehicles in its fleet -- as well as equipment like lawnmowers and bucket trucks -- within the next decade.

"We've gotten several million dollars worth of grants over time for electric vehicles and equipment, and we're still pursuing more," said Raleigh Sustainability Director Megan Anderson.

Trey Gowdy is the Research Lead at Duke University's Nicholas Institute for Energy, Environment and Sustainability. He said the electricity sector used to be the largest contributor of greenhouse gas emissions, but now it's transportation.

Gowdy looked into EV use and demand for charging stations.

"Since 2020, essentially EV charging stations have doubled," said Gowdy.

His research found, in the Southeast, the average number of charging ports was up 28 percent from 2023.

There will soon be more options on major highways, thanks to the federal government.

"All states have been allocated funding ... to install EV charging stations every 50 miles along interstate corridors," said Gowdy. "North Carolina has received funding and has just announced a few initial awards from that program."

However, as our climate changes and climatologists warn that storms are becoming more intense, all of the infrastructure could be damaged by floodwaters and people could be left immobile.

Power was knocked out for days in western North Carolina because of Hurricane Helene and the extensive flooding.

A desperate EV driver there took to Reddit, begging for help where he could charge his car, and explaining the need to get potable water and fuel for a generator.

Raleigh said it's going to weigh where technology stands and the infrastructure that's in place as it rolls out the EV plan.

"Pursuit vehicles, for example, we may not be ready just yet. So that's part of this transition process is looking at where the technology is and what's ready for the use," said Anderson. "We have very long (solid waste) routes in Raleigh, and so some of the equipment is not ready for how long the routes need to be for our investments, but we're looking at how we can pilot over time."

There is also some savings associated with the switch.

Raleigh estimates over the next 10 years, maintenance will be 50 percent cheaper and they'll save about $17,000 in fuel.

