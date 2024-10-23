Cooper recommends $3.9B in state funding for Helene, says storm costliest ever for NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper presented his recommended funding package in the wake of Hurricane Helene on Wednesday, calling it the most destructive storm in the history of North Carolina.

The governor's proposal totals $3.9 billion, including $650 million to address economic losses, $650 million for damage to homes, $422 million for agricultural relief, and $55 million to help repair roads and infrastructure.

In total, Cooper said state officials estimate Helene left behind a whopping $53 billion in damage across the state -- more than triple the amount caused by Hurricane Florence.

"It is no exaggeration to describe Helene as the most damaging and devastating storm to ever hit North Carolina," he said.

Cooper aid recommendation is exactly that -- a recommendation that will now be considered by state lawmakers. The governor called it a down payment on North Carolina's future, acknowledging much more funding will be needed in the coming years. The proposed budget says the $3.9 billion figure presented Wednesday will likely only cover 12% of the total cost of damages the state may be on the hook for long-term.

"As we shift efforts from response to recovery, we've begun to understand what the long-term needs will be for western North Carolina," Cooper said.

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, Gov. Roy Cooper is pushing state lawmakers to approve money to help the recovery efforts.

Republican legislative leaders pushed back in a release on Wednesday, saying that the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR), Cooper's agency responsible for assisting victims of natural disasters, told legislative leaders it requires an additional 27% of its budget to continue operations. A release from Senate Leader Phil Berger's office said "This financial catastrophe is a direct result of top-down mismanagement from the agency. Now, with only a few days' notice, Gov. Cooper is asking the General Assembly for $175 million to clean up his mess."

"For years, Gov. Cooper has shrugged off what has become the most botched long-term hurricane response in the country. It's a stain on our state and it keeps me up at night thinking about what may come as we start to recover from Hurricane Helene," said Hurricane Response and Recovery Subcommittee Chairman Sen. Brent Jackson, R-Sampson. "There are no magic words that can get victims of Hurricane Florence back in a home, and no amount of money that will root out the incompetence at the NCORR. There needs to be changes in leadership."

According to the latest NCORR data and other reports, about 1,600 North Carolinians affected by Hurricane Florence in 2018 are still without permanent housing, GOP state leaders said.

"NCORR leaders have repeatedly tried to cover up their failures at the expense of hurricane victims. Their attempts to hide problems rather than own up to their incompetence has resulted in a continuing disaster for hurricane victims," said Berger, who is Joint Legislative Commission on Governmental Operations Committee Chairman. "Now, Gov. Cooper is asking for an additional $175 million with little to no time to evaluate the request. It's past time for Gov. Cooper to take accountability for his six years of mismanagement and financial carelessness. I look forward to GovOps getting to the bottom of this astounding failure."

Next month, Jackson's subcommittee will meet to discuss the NCORR and get a better understanding of the financial picture. According to Berger's Office, financial difficulties were hidden from the legislature until right before it returned to pass the second Hurricane Helene recovery package.

In the immediate aftermath of Helene, state lawmakers approved $273 million in emergency funding to aid in the recovery process. Nearly one month later, business owners in western North Carolina say much more is needed.

"This is where government can really help out," said Adam Charnack, co-owner of Hi-Wire Brewing, which had one of its Asheville locations destroyed. "You know, a lot of, a lot of faith in government I think sometimes is shaken and this is an opportunity, I think, for government to show that this that, you know, they're they're providing a lot of value."

Charnack said they've been waiting for aid -- state or federal -- in the aftermath of the storm but it's been a slow process, and it's still unclear when more help could be coming.

"That's a problem that jeopardizes you know, being able to play our employees, keep them employed, really kind of drags, drags down not just us, but the entire really the economy of the region," he said.

Cooper said he hears the concerns of business owners, and that they estimate roughly $16 billion in economic damage alone was unleashed on western North Carolina from Helene.

"Giving support to small businesses now, so they can open their doors and hiring their employees back can help get the economy going," Cooper said. "These businesses need cash -- fast."

Also Wednesday, North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore and speakers of the house from five other southeastern states sent a letter to Congress to highlight the effects of hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton on the region and ask for additional federal support.

These state leaders urged Congress to consider agriculture disaster assistance legislation and emergency funding "for significant unmet needs for the long-term recovery of our communities completely decimated by these historic storms."

You can read the full letter here.