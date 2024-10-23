City of Durham breaks ground on more affordable housing options

Officials broke ground on a site that will bring in an additional 100 units.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- For Annette Love at the Lofts at Southside, the area has changed in the past decade.

Prior to redevelopment, the area had the highest concentration of vacant lots and homes in the city and the lowest rate of homeownership. But now, it's a place Love said she calls home.

"I'm not afraid to be where I am, but the comforts of living in my apartment is great for me and those that are living here as well," Love said.

Love is one of hundreds of people that city, county and federal officials are focusing on as they work together to address affordable housing needs in the Bull City.

At least a dozen officials broke ground on Wednesday for Phase III and IV of the Lofts at Southside that will bring in 100 additional units of affordable housing. Phase I and II were completed in 2014 and 2016.

"We're breaking ground on the next phase and cutting the ribbon on completing their most recent phase," Durham Mayor Leonardo Williams said. "We're providing affordable housing, providing housing, choice, housing options. This is how we do it in Durham."

With a shovel in hand, Mayor Williams was seen smiling as he hopes the redevelopment revitalizes the area.

"This is also another step in the right direction of revitalizing old Hayti," Williams said. "This community was divested in when the highway just came right through this community and broke up a thriving community, and my goal is to reawaken that."

Phase III and IV will be like the existing buildings that are two-and-three story walk-up apartment buildings. All units will have one bathroom and a mix of one to two bedrooms.

Once completed, projected in April 2026, the Lofts at Southside will include 317 units with 238 affordable units.

"What we're doing is getting things done at the local level," Mayor Williams said. "So whenever the federal government and the state can take notice, invest directly at the local level, we know how to make the results happen."