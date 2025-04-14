NC State players Saniya Rivers, Aziaha James invited to 2025 WNBA draft

Rivers and James are two of 16 players invited to this year's draft held in New York City.

NEW YORK (WTVD) -- The best female college basketball players in the country will be in the same room Monday night for the 2025 WNBA draft.

NC State players Saniya Rivers and Aziaha James are two of 16 players invited to this year's draft held in New York City. NC State is one of two schools -- the other is South Carolina -- to have two student-athletes invited.

James finished her career with over 1,500 points, which is the 12th highest in school history, and 184 3-pointers, the seventh most in program history. The Virginia native became a two-time all-ACC First Team honoree and All-American Honorable Mention selection by AP, USBWA and WBCA.

Rivers also dominated for the Wolfpack, scoring over 1,100 points. She has the ninth most blocks, 14th most steals and 15th most assists in school history. Rivers was also named an All-ACC First Team selection and All-Defensive Team choice, as well as earning WBCA All-America Honorable Mention honors.

The Wolfpack finished the 2024-25 season with a 28-7 mark and an ACC regular season co-championship after earning a 16-2 league record.

The Dallas Wings hold the first pick in this year's draft, which will air on Monday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN. The WNBA season officially kicks off on Friday, May 16.

Full list of 2025 WNBA draft invitees

1. Georgia Amoore - Kentucky

2. Sarah Ashlee Barker - Alabama

3. Paige Bueckers - UConn

4. Sonia Citron - Notre Dame

5. Sania Feagin - South Carolina

6. Kiki Iriafen - USC

7. Aziaha James - NC State

8. Dominique Malonga - France

9. Aneesah Morrow - LSU

10. Te-Hina PaoPao - South Carolina

11. Saniya Rivers - NC State

12. Madison Scott - Ole Miss

13. Shyanne Sellers - Maryland

14. Aja Sivka - Slovenia

15. Serena Sundell - Kansas State

16. Hailey Van Lith - TCU

2025 WNBA draft ticket demand, prices up

It will cost fans about double to watch the WNBA draft in person this year. This is thanks to unprecedented demand for the second consecutive year the draft will have fans in attendance.

This year's draft is a continuation of the viewing trends across women's basketball. The women's championship game between UConn and South Carolina averaged 8.5 million viewers, the third-biggest audience since ESPN began carrying the tournament in 1996.

UConn star Paige Bueckers is expected to be the top pick in this year's draft.

Jess Smith, president of the expansion Golden State Valkyries, told ESPN earlier this year that she has noticed a marked increase in fan interest in the college game and its prospects.

"People follow superstars and follow talent, right? And the household names that now exist within women's sports, and specifically in women's basketball and the NCAA tournament, there's people that are coming up to me talking about the freshman class," Smith said. "And the fact that those are the questions being asked right now really point to such an incredible future of that continued growth in viewership and attendance."

According to Vivid Seats, WNBA ticket prices have increased 50% this season, rising from an average of $135 to $203.

ESPN's Michele Steele contributed to this report.

