NCAA tournament | NC State women battle LSU in Sweet 16 showdown

The Wolfpack looks to avenge an early season loss to the Tigers and advance to the Elite Eight in the process.

SPOKANE, Wash. (WTVD) -- NC State's women were looking to continue another deep run into the NCAA tournament.

But to get to the Elite Eight, the Wolfpack need to get past a team that beat them soundly earlier in the season.

That's LSU, who they were facing Friday night in a rematch from Nov. 27, when the Tigers beat the Wolfpack 82-65 in Nassau, Bahamas.

NC State's Madison Hayes grabs a rebound in front of LSU forward Sa'Myah Smith on Friday night at the Sweet 16 in Spokane, Washington. Young Kwak

NC State guard Saniya Rivers, who led State with 21 points in that loss, said she thinks the Wolfpack is a better team this time around.

"People playing out of position. We just weren't very comfortable and confident, so as the season went along, we started putting pieces together," Rivers said. "We're a much different team, so even though we lost to LSU early, I hope people don't look at that because we're a different team, we're ready to compete tomorrow."

NC State's Saniya Rivers battles LSU's Aneesah Morrow for a rebound on Friday night in a Sweet 16 matchup in Spokane, Washington. Young Kwak

N.C. State reached the Final Four last year before falling to eventual champion South Carolina. The Wolfpack (28-6) advanced this year with a second-round victory over Michigan State.

The Tigers (30-5) routed Florida State 101-71 in the second round.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey also said the earlier meeting with N.C. State was irrelevant.

"To look at the previous game, we just think that we're both trying to advance to an Elite Eight, and we don't really even think about that game," Mulkey said. "We talked about it once or twice, we've looked at some film, but they're better. We're better. They're ACC champs. We finished third in the SEC. They're supposed to win, they're the two seed, we're the three seed."

The Associated Press contributed.