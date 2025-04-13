Governor Josh Stein joins NC Arboretum to celebrate Arbor Day

The governor and First Lady Anna Stein went to Buncombe County to celebrate Arbor Day.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A day after celebrating his 100th day in office with a visit to western North Carolina, Governor Josh Stein returned to the mountains to celebrate Arbor Day on Saturday.

Arbor Day is typically in March in North Carolina, but the North Carolina Arboretum's observance traces back to the first-ever celebration of the holiday on April 10, 1972.

Stein praised the Arboretum for many initiatives they have put forward, especially those in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

"In many ways, planting a tree is a symbol of hope -- a belief that our state can continue to grow and flourish in the future just as these saplings will," he said Saturday. "Together, we can rebuild western North Carolina as we reforest it, and together, we can ensure that the White Oak and many other species can continue to enrich our lives for many generations to come."

The White Oak was announced the inaugural tree of the year.

The festivities at the Arboretum featured a puppet performance and live music.

ABC affiliate WLOS contributed to this report.

