Harnett County deputy injured after pursuit leads to crash in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Harnett County deputy was injured after crashing during a pursuit.

It happened on Benson Hardee Road in western Johnston County.

According to the sheriff's office, the chase started in Angier after an attempted traffic stop.

That driver did not stop and led deputies on a chase into Johnston County.

The deputy involved in the crash reportedly lost control around a curve and rolled the vehicle into a ditch. She was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries. Her condition was not immediately known.

Deputies are still searching for the driver.