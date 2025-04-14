Justice Allison Riggs holds rally in downtown Raleigh amid Supreme Court challenge

NC Supreme Court ruled last week that most of the challenged ballots must remain in the election count.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A seat on the North Carolina Supreme Court is the only race in our nation still left undecided follow the November General elections.

It's been nearly five months since Democratic Associate Justice Allison Riggs's election win, in which her margin of victory was just over 700 votes from over 5.5 million ballots cast. But, it has been challenged by her opponent, Republican Judge Jefferson Griffin, who contested over 60,000 votes.

The state Supreme Court ruled Friday that most of the challenged ballots must remain in the election count. This decision partially overturned the ruling a week prior by a panel of the intermediate-level Court of Appeals that favored Griffin.

Some votes, including those from military and overseas voters, may still be excluded from the totals. These voters now have 30 days to provide a copy of their photo ID.

Riggs said last week, it's unacceptable for the court to choose selectively to disenfranchise North Carolinians serving our country. She will not waiver in her fight to protect fundamental freedoms.

She is scheduled to hold a rally in Raleigh Monday morning, alongside other state leaders including Val Applewhite, a state senator representing Fayetteville. It will start at 10 a.m. at the Bicentennial Plaza on East Edenton Street.

Associated Press contributed to this report.