Rap artist's van and other vehicles damaged in Star Bar shooting in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A rap artist's van and other vehicles were struck by gunfire Sunday morning outside a bar in Raleigh, according to police.
The incident occurred around 4 a.m. at Star Bar, located in the 1700 block of Trawick Road.
Rap artist OMB Peezy performed at the bar Saturday night, but Raleigh police told ABC11 they are not able to confirm whether he was the intended target of the shooting.
No injuries were reported, and the suspect is not known.
The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be provided at a later time.
Featured video in media player is from a previous report.