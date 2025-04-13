Rap artist's van and other vehicles damaged in Star Bar shooting in Raleigh, police say

The Star Bar has been the site of many weekend incidents. Since obtaining its ABC permits in 2015, the bar averaged 100 calls for service per year, according to the NCDPS.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A rap artist's van and other vehicles were struck by gunfire Sunday morning outside a bar in Raleigh, according to police.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. at Star Bar, located in the 1700 block of Trawick Road.

Rap artist OMB Peezy performed at the bar Saturday night, but Raleigh police told ABC11 they are not able to confirm whether he was the intended target of the shooting.

No injuries were reported, and the suspect is not known.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be provided at a later time.

