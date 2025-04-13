Man killed in shooting at Fayetteville recreation center

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was killed in a shooting Sunday at a recreation center in Fayetteville, police said.

Police officers responded about 5 p.m. to College Lake Recreational Center in the 4900 block of Rosehill Road for a shooting call.

They found a man with gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Homicide Unit was actively investigating into Sunday evening. No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Pleze at (910) 676-2596. Anyone with information who would like to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

