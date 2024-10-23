Law enforcement release information on arrests in Sampson County murders from 2023

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Law enforcement officials are expected to give an update on indictments and arrests related to the quintuple murder that took place in Clinton back in October 2023.

United States Attorney Michael F. Easley, Jr., Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton, and other state and federal law enforcement partners are expected to hold a press conference on the case later this morning.

When Sampson County deputies arrived at the scene, they found bodies belonging to people ranging in ages from 33-73. All of them were found in different rooms of the home.

The location where the crime happened is in Clinton off Garland Highway.

Investigators said they considered the shooting targeted, but they did not give any other details about what connected the victims or what lead up to the shooting at the time.

Those that were killed include Alfonza Jeffers (73), Dagoberto Lopez (33), Hector Salazar Lopez (39), Lamar Williams (58) and Jamie Lynn Rowland (aka Jamie Thompson) (47).

