UNC student charged with secret peeping after hidden camera found

The 19-year-old student is accused of recording a person inside a public bathroom in an academic building.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill student is facing charges after someone allegedly found a secret camera in multiple places, including a bathroom.

Marshall Ragsdale, 19, is accused of using a camera pen to record people.

Ragsdale, of Greensboro, allegedly was seen placing the camera inside a dormitory bathroom.

Ragsdale was arrested April 15 by campus police and faces eight counts of felony secret peeping.

