People from across North Carolina react to Pope Francis' death: 'Everyone is shocked'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- People in the Triangle are reacting to the news that Pope Francis has died at the age of 88, as confirmed by the Vatican on Monday morning.

His death comes after a series of worsening health problems, including a respiratory crisis that left him in critical condition in recent months.

The family, on a train to Florence, includes Damon Nehas, who was recently named UNC women's soccer head coach following their national championship win, and his wife Nikki. Their children attend St. Michael's.

Nikki Nehas shared with Eyewitness News that "everyone is shocked."

The family had seen Pope Francis at the Vatican just a day before his passing. Nikki reflected on his final message, which deeply resonated with them.

His message has always been to care about "the little people" and those who are often overlooked, she said. Even in his last message, "he called for peace" -- for Ukraine, for other countries in conflict, and for undocumented people. He emphasized that, as Catholics, we must care about everyone, regardless of who they are.

"I think that's a very powerful message and one that I really want my kids to understand," Nikki said.

She said there's a lot of sadness, particularly noting the impact on her young children, who were with her during their visit to the Vatican.

Christian Community

Bishop Luis Zarama at the Catholic Diocese of Raleigh released the following statement:

"I was blessed to have opportunities to meet with Pope Francis many times and was amazed by his warmth and compassion and sense of humor. I will always be amazed when I recall how he demonstrated that same humility and humanity in every interaction, with every person he met. Please join me in praying for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis and in asking that his spirit continues to bless the Church and its people."

Eyewitness News also spoke with members of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Durham Monday morning.

Although some are sad, some say they're glad the Pope is no longer in pain. They'll remember him as someone who still led with a caring heart.

"I think he's met the challenges that we all face," Steve Menchaca of Durham said. "I hope that he finds guidance to our Lord. And beyond that, I think we, as all Catholics, look forward to our next leader who sits on the throne of Peter, not only for the Catholics throughout the world, but for all Christians And our hope is that through this leadership, that the reign of Christ and peace will come to the whole world."

"He was courageous and joyful," Barbie Izlar of Durham said. "He was a laughing man. I think he was in the same spirit as John the 23rd."

Pope Francis was first Latin American pontiff who was known as the 'People's Pope' because of his humble style.

ABC11's Cindy Bae contributed to this report.