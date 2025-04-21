Chance for showers and severe weather risk starting Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is a severe weather risk for Tuesday due to the risk of an isolated storm in the afternoon or evening.

The cold front will enter our area later today and into tonight that could spark the storms as it moves through.

Damaging wind gusts and hail are possible as storms develop on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The front is not expected to move away from us quickly so there is also a risk of thunderstorms on Wednesday also.

While temperatures will remain above normal through the week, the daily rain chances and considerable cloud cover will help keep highs lower than they would be in other conditions.

A weekend cold front will enhance rain & storm potential Saturday.