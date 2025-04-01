Join the ABC11 Stogner Strong Team and other ways you can help fight ALS

ABC11 is committed to raising funds, support, and awareness towards a cure for ALS

ABC11 is committed to raising funds, support, and awareness towards a cure for ALS

ABC11 is committed to raising funds, support, and awareness towards a cure for ALS

ABC11 is committed to raising funds, support, and awareness towards a cure for ALS

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ALS United NC estimates that every 90 minutes, someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with ALS. And every 90 minutes, another life is lost to this devastating disease.

Join ABC11's Stogner Strong Team in the Triangle ALS Walk

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a fatal neurodegenerative disease that gradually robs individuals of their ability to walk, talk, eat, and eventually breathe. The disease can strike anyone, with an average life expectancy of 2 to 5 years following diagnosis.

While there is no cure, there is hope-and you can help make a difference.

ABC11 is committed to the fight against ALS, and we invite you to join us for the Triangle ALS Walk as we honor the memory of our dear friend and longtime colleague, Larry Stogner, who lost his battle with ALS in 2016.

This year's Triangle ALS Walk takes place on Saturday, April 26, at Halifax Mall (300 N. Salisbury St.) in downtown Raleigh.

Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m.

The Walk starts at 10 a.m.

By joining the Stogner Strong Team, you'll be part of a movement dedicated to raising awareness and critical funds for ALS research, patient care, and support services.

To learn more about ALS and ALS United NC, visit alsnc.org.