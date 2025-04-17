BreakingFSU shooting: At least 2 dead; suspect is son of sheriff's deputy
24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

What you need to know about the 2025 Fayetteville Dogwood Festival

ByMichelle Young WTVD logo
Thursday, April 17, 2025 9:50PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- From April 25-27, celebrate 43 years of the Dogwood Festival with entertainment for the entire family!

The Dogwood Festival is a FREE, family-friendly event held in downtown Fayetteville. It features carnival rides, live performances, over 20 food trucks, and a variety of vendors for all ages.

This year's highlights include a kids' zone (no tickets required), WWE-style wrestling matches, and the always popular Car, Motorcycle, and Truck Show.

Check out this year's performances and festival times below.

Festival Times

Guests can enjoy extended evening hours, with the festival ending at 11 pm on Friday and Saturday nights.

  • April 25, Friday, 5-11 pm
  • April 26, Saturday, 12-11 pm
  • April 27, Sunday, 12-6 pm

Festival Park Concert Schedule

Friday, April 25

  • The Simpletones
  • FEAR STATE
  • Headliner: ECHOSTONE

Saturday, April 26

  • Nicholas Vernon
  • The Guy Unger Band
  • Headliners: Josh Ross and Drew Baldridge

Sunday, April 27

  • The Phoebes Band
  • Headliner: Throwback Collaboration Band

For more information, visit dogwoodfestival.com.

ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the Fayetteville Dogwood Festival.

Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW