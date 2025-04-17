What you need to know about the 2025 Fayetteville Dogwood Festival

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- From April 25-27, celebrate 43 years of the Dogwood Festival with entertainment for the entire family!

The Dogwood Festival is a FREE, family-friendly event held in downtown Fayetteville. It features carnival rides, live performances, over 20 food trucks, and a variety of vendors for all ages.

This year's highlights include a kids' zone (no tickets required), WWE-style wrestling matches, and the always popular Car, Motorcycle, and Truck Show.

Check out this year's performances and festival times below.

Festival Times

Guests can enjoy extended evening hours, with the festival ending at 11 pm on Friday and Saturday nights.

April 25, Friday, 5-11 pm

April 26, Saturday, 12-11 pm

April 27, Sunday, 12-6 pm

Festival Park Concert Schedule

Friday, April 25

The Simpletones

FEAR STATE

Headliner: ECHOSTONE

Saturday, April 26

Nicholas Vernon

The Guy Unger Band

Headliners: Josh Ross and Drew Baldridge

Sunday, April 27

The Phoebes Band

Headliner: Throwback Collaboration Band

For more information, visit dogwoodfestival.com.

ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the Fayetteville Dogwood Festival.