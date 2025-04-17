What you need to know about the 2025 Fayetteville Dogwood Festival

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- From April 25-27, celebrate 43 years of the Dogwood Festival with entertainment for the entire family!
The Dogwood Festival is a FREE, family-friendly event held in downtown Fayetteville. It features carnival rides, live performances, over 20 food trucks, and a variety of vendors for all ages.
This year's highlights include a kids' zone (no tickets required), WWE-style wrestling matches, and the always popular Car, Motorcycle, and Truck Show.
Check out this year's performances and festival times below.
Festival Times
Guests can enjoy extended evening hours, with the festival ending at 11 pm on Friday and Saturday nights.
Festival Park Concert Schedule
For more information, visit dogwoodfestival.com.
