Brewgaloo 2025: NC's largest craft beer festival returns to downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Brewgaloo 2025 will kick off Friday in downtown Raleigh.

As the state's largest craft beer festival and the second-largest in the country, it attracts over 50,000 attendees annually. Despite challenges such as tariffs, the festival continues to thrive.

Organizers told ABC11 that this year, you can expect the same 100 North Carolina breweries coming, 50 food trucks, 40 vendors and several stages with bands. While some festivals did not survive the pandemic, Brewgaloo is now in its 14th year.

Jenn Martin, an organizer, noted that the craft beer industry has faced challenges post-pandemic, including market shifts and changes in drinking preferences. Data from the Brewers Association indicated a 4% decline in nationwide craft beer production.

"This year, we are down a little bit in attendance, and a lot of that is due to still some staffing challenges and issues," Matin said. "We've also had quite a few western North Carolina breweries that were impacted from last year's hurricane. So, that might have affected some of them due to production. But, the great news is a lot of those western North Carolina breweries are still coming and still able to participate...This is a great way to really help support them."

The two-day festival begins at 6 p.m. and is free to attend. Tickets are required only for beer sampling.

Featured video in media player is from a previous report.