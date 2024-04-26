Brewgaloo 2024: Raleigh's ultimate beer festival returns this weekend

The best part: Brewgaloo is open to the public and free.

The best part: Brewgaloo is open to the public and free.

The best part: Brewgaloo is open to the public and free.

The best part: Brewgaloo is open to the public and free.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Brewgaloo is returning to Raleigh this weekend.

The two-day festival is set to feature more than 100 breweries. It is also partnering with local food trucks, vendors and bands.

From 12 to 8 p.m., Saturday's street festival will span the length of Fayetteville Street. There will be two stages with live music playing all day long.

The best part: Brewgaloo is open to the public and free. About 60,000 people are expected to attend.

Last year, heavy rain and storms ruined some of the fun. Attendance was down by 50 percent.

City leaders say they are looking forward to the positive impact the event could have on local businesses.

Jennifer Martin with Shop Local Raleigh said she wants to bring people back to downtown businesses.

Many have closed their doors.

"We want to give people that reason, that love that we all had of being on Fayetteville Street, being in the state capital," Martin said, "seeing the diversity of businesses and types we have down there to create that community for us."

A block party is scheduled Friday evening to kick off the weekend festivities, featuring limited releases, barrel aged and sour beers.

Roads are already blocked off, and preparation signs are along Fayetteville Street.