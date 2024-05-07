Wake County school board to discuss budget for 2024-2025 fiscal year

Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor is asking for a $58 million increase from last year.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Board of Education is taking up the proposed budget Tuesday for 2024-2025 fiscal year.

Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor is asking for $702 million, which is a $58 million increase from last year. However, not everyone is on board with his recommendation.

He said the money will make these items possible:

Maintain a full-time substitute teacher at each school

Cover pay for educators with master's degrees

Help with the opening of Woods Creek Elementary School, the district's newest school

Maintain staffing levels for social works, counselors and school psychologists

Wake County's school board chair Chris Heagarty said members have support to increase compensation for educators, but that move will require cuts to other parts of the budget.

The board is considering the budget during Tuesday's 2:30 pm work session. Then, at 5:30 p.m., they're planning to approve the Wake County Board of Education's proposed budget for 2024-2024 school year.

On Monday, Wake County Manager Davis Ellis presented a $2 billion budget proposal to the Wake County Board of Commissioners.

The proposed budget decreases the current property tax rate but many homeowners could still pay a lot more than in previous years.

Ellis is asking for $200 million more than the previous budget.

"This budget aligns with the county's newly adopted strategic plan," Ellis said. "It includes funding to advance each of the plan's six focus areas, so we can improve the quality and reach of our programs and services while remaining fiscally responsible."

Ellis' budget called for $1.1 billion for education split among Wake County public schools, Wake Tech and Smart Start, income-eligible preschool.

Of that total, $693 million is slated for the Wake County Public School System.

Ellis' proposed budget decreases the current tax rate.

More than half of Wake County homeowners saw an increase in the property tax valuation when they came out back in January - some as high as 80%. Though the tax rate just for the county looks as if it will go down, increases in valuation mean many will still pay more in county taxes next year than in years past.

The board will consider adopting Ellis' budget during its 5 p.m. meeting on June 3.