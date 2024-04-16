Wake County school board to discuss proposed budget with teachers' pay a key concern

The superintendent's proposed budget does not go above the 3 percent raise for teachers provided by the state.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The proposed operating budget for the next school year will be a key topic of discussion during the Wake County School Board's Monday meeting.

One major consideration is the superintendent's proposal does not go above the 3 percent raise for teachers provided by the state.

Earlier this month, board member Tyler Swanson said with the cost of living increasing and inflation the way it is, 3 percent from the state is not enough.

"I'm concerned we're going to lose teachers and staff from this," Swanson told ABC11 in early April.

Pressure has continued to mount on the school board to come up with a different budget plan as they discuss how to increase pay for teachers and staff.

"We would love for Wake County to give us at least $18 an hour," Demetria Harvey told ABC11 in early April.

Harvey, who's been with the Wake County Public School System for more than a decade, said how difficult it is for some of her safety assistant staffers to afford to live in Wake County.

"It's sad when you hear your employees come and say, I can't, I go to go to a food bank to feed my children," Harvey said. "That's not good."

Harvey's concerns echo what the Wake County chapter of the N.C Association of Educators is demanding, which is to increase pay for all employees.

"That's what Wake NCAE workers and members are fighting for, is to have an increase local supplement for certified and for classified staff for a total of 7 percent," Wake NCAE president Christina Spears said. "The 3 percent from the state and the 4 percent locally."

In the meantime, the board will also vote Monday on adopting the seven-year capital improvement plan. This plan will fund three new schools and eight renovations, as well as partially fund other schools and renovations.

The plan will also replace aging technology, furniture, and equipment, along with security improvements and addressing space needs.

The school board's work session begins at 2:30 p.m., followed by the meeting at 5:30 p.m.

