Wake school board split over boosting teacher pay: 'Tough decisions'

The pressure is mounting on the Wake County School Board to come up with a different budget plan.

The pressure is mounting on the Wake County School Board to come up with a different budget plan.

The pressure is mounting on the Wake County School Board to come up with a different budget plan.

The pressure is mounting on the Wake County School Board to come up with a different budget plan.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The pressure is mounting on the Wake County School Board to come up with a different budget plan as they continue to discuss how they'll increase pay for their teachers and staff.

"We would love for Wake County to give us at least $18 an hour," Demetria Harvey said.

Harvey, who's been with the Wake County Public School System for more than a decade, said how difficult it is for some of her safety assistant staffers to afford to live in Wake County.

"It's sad when you hear your employees come and say, I can't, I go to go to a food bank to feed my children," Harvey said. "That's not good."

Harvey's concerns echo what the Wake County chapter of the N.C Association of Educators is demanding, which is to increase pay for all employees.

ALSO SEE | Airsoft gun, knife found during lockdown investigation at Zebulon Magnet Middle School

Superintendent Robert Taylor's proposed budget does not go above the 3% raise the state is expected to provide.

"That's what Wake NCAE workers and members are fighting for, is to have an increase local supplement for certified and for classified staff for a total of 7%," Wake NCAE president Christina Spears said. "The 3% from the state and the 4% locally."

Though the school board will have to figure out how to meet their demands, board member Tyler Swanson said with the cost of living increasing and inflation the way it is, 3% from the state is not enough.

ALSO SEE | Wild turkey aggressively claims Cary elementary school carpool lane as his territory

Alston Ridge Elementary School Principal Niko Schutte chases off wild turkey named Mr. Tom at carpool line.

"I'm concerned we're going to lose teachers and staff from this," Swanson said.

Board Chair Chris Heagarty said they'll have to make some tough decisions regarding whether to pay for higher raises by cutting the budget or asking for more than the $58.3 million the new superintendent proposed.

The school board will continue to review the budget plan before it heads to the Wake County Board of Commissioners, which is in charge of the budget.

"We have a long fight until June," Spears said, adding she'd fill the commissioners' chambers with workers, parents, community members, and taxpayers urging them to fund the school board's request if it meets what they need.