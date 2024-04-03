Airsoft gun, knife found during lockdown investigation at Zebulon Magnet Middle School

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Zebulon Magnet Middle School went on a Code Red lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

The alert went out around 1:30 p.m. Parents were told law enforcement was responding to a potential threat at the school.

Code Red lockdowns mean nobody is allowed on or off campus; the entire school is locked down until law enforcement gives the all clear. That has happened and the school is now on a Code Yellow lockdown, meaning parents can walk to campus to pick up their children, if they wish.

At around 2:20 p.m., Wake County Sheriff's Office released information saying all students were safe. The threat was about a possible weapon on campus.

Deputies said at 2:50 p.m. that they found an airsoft gun and a knife. However, no injuries or specific threats were ever reported.

The students reportedly involved in the incident are being questioned by law enforcement.

Zebulon Magnet Middle School had a string of threats that resulted in lockdowns in February of 2023. In those cases, investigators said they identified the underage person who was making the threats against the school. That child was served a juvenile summons.

More recently, several hoax calls across the state caused lockdowns on April Fools Day.