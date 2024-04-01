WATCH LIVE

Hoax call on April Fools' Day sends Apex High School on code red lockdown

Monday, April 1, 2024 2:52PM
Police said an anonymous caller claimed there was a person inside the school with a gun.

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Apex High School is now in code green after being under lockdown briefly Monday morning.

According to the school's website, the high school went under a code red lockdown around 9:15 a.m. because of a potential threat. Law enforcement immediately investigated.

Apex Police Department said it received an anonymous call about a person inside the school with a gun. School Resource Officers went through the school investigating; they determined the call was a hoax.

The lockdown was lifted. Apex High School returned to normal operations around 9:30 a.m.

Apex High School is a part of the Wake County Public School System. It is located on Laura Duncan Rd.

