5 people shot, 2 dead including 17-year-old in separate Durham shootings

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police said Tuesday night turned into one of gun violence and officers are investigating two separate shootings that left two people dead, including a 17-year-old, and three others wounded.

In the first shooting, officers responded to a report of shots fired just before 10 p.m. near South Street and W. Umstead Street.

When they arrived, they found two people had been shot. The 17-year-old was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Durham police say this is the 11th young person shot in the Bull City since January.

Because of the person's age police haven't released any other details. A woman was also shot and is now in the hospital. Police say her injury is not considered to be life-threatening.

DPD said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator K. Foley at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29521 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org.

The second shooting happened on West Club Boulevard.

At 11:45 p.m., officers found three men with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The others were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Investigator J. Eason at 919-560-4440 ext. 29122.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Durham and in your neighborhood